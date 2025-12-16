KENT COUNTY, Del. - A ribbon cutting is set for Dec. 16 for the new EMS facilities in Frederica. The new facilities are a partnership between Kent County Levy Court and the Kent County Department of Public Safety.
The the EMS building is approximately 3,700 square feet and the facilities include vehicle bays to hold multiple EMS cars, crew quarters for 24 hour accommodations, working spaces, and a public safety warehouse building that contains the mobile Fieldcom Unit. Kent County EMS has been working out of the Harrington and Frederica firehouses, but now they will have these facilities to themselves.
"Currently, we're stationed at the Frederica Volunteer Fire Company, and they've been great," said Staff Sergeant, Brandon Yourkovik. "However, we're kind of outgrowing our space there."
The building is located off of Route 1, a spot officials say is good to reach more of the community. A major upgrade for the officers is also the brand new mobile Fieldcom Unit. It is packed full with the latest technologies, tv screens, cameras, and even the ability to talk to experts via Zoom or Teams calls. Officials say the previous 22-year-old Fieldcom Unit was used for a water rescue in the bay. They say with the newer unit, more emergency personnel can be on site.
"If any large event happens, we could bring this and establish a command post and have communications right on scene to best serve the public," said Director of Public Safety, John Tinger.
Officials say crews will be transferring equipment over to the new building during the next few weeks. They say they hope to have the facilities running in full swing by the end of 2025. Officials say the project was federally funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as the state and local Fiscal Recovery Act.
"I'm proud of Levy Court right now, that they're actually investing in the employees. So the paramedics, the first responders, the dispatchers that we have working for us," said Tinger. "This is our investment in that. We want to make sure that they're prepared to respond to all the emergencies that we get called out on."
The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Frederica EMS Station located at 137 Milford Neck Road, Frederica DE.