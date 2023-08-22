FREDERICA, Del.-A potential tourism and business boost is on the horizon for Kent County with the introduction of the new Springhill Suites by Marriott.
Nestled just a stone's throw away from the DE Turf sports complex, the new hotel fills a longstanding void in local offerings.
DE Turf has consistently attracted people from various regions for sports tournaments, yet the absence of convenient places for visitors to sleep has hindered its full potential.
"The journey begins with a dream," said Mayor William "Chick" Glanden.
Linda Parkowski, Director of Kent County's Economic Partnership, said there are mutual benefits between the new hotel and DE Turf.
"Whenever we introduce another amenity in our county, it's undoubtedly a positive development. The success of DE Turf has paved the way for this remarkable hotel," Parkowski remarked.
Mike Meoli, the principal owner behind the hotel, tailored the establishment to cater to its target clientele.
He explains, "There are slightly longer rooms, so we chose this particular flag because the room is designed for, in a lot of cases, families with maybe one or two or more children coming along with them for the turf."
Mayor Glanden said he envisions a series of exciting projects on the horizon. "We're anticipating the addition of restaurants — we already have a couple that are in the pipeline. We're hopeful for a gas station, and have plans to include a couple of fast-food restaurants up front," the mayor said.
The new Springhill Suites, occupying a portion of the sprawling 22-acre property in Frederica, marks just the initial phase. According to Mayor Glanden, the entirety of the space is earmarked for gradual development in the coming years.
Positioned in the heart of Delaware now sits a catalyst for growth, a magnet for tourists and a beacon of promise for the region's future.