LAUREL, Del. - The Department of Justice says a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a New Jersey man with one count of bank robbery.
According to DOJ officials, the indictment alleges that during the afternoon of June 24, 2022, Justin Cabot, 50, robbed the Bank of Delmarva in Laurel by presenting a note to the bank teller demanding cash. The indictment alleges that Cabot made off with $1,806 and a GPS device valued at $796.
The DOJ says, if convicted, Cabot faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, made the announcement. The Laurel Police Department is investigating this case with assistance from the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli H. Klein is prosecuting the case.