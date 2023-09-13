WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Worcester County's Planning Commission recently approved the site plan for a commercial development. It will include a Giant grocery store, retail shops and high density housing.
If you are driving East on Route 50 and get to Racetrack Road then look off to your right, you will see a large swath of land. Well, that land is the future home of Coastal Square, the commercial development that will encompass 120,561 square feet.
The big question is, are people who live nearby, like Robin Ritter, looking forward to it?
"Absolutely, every girl loves to shop," said Ritter.
However, Ritter's enthusiasm doesn't come without worries.
"The first thing that pops into my head is traffic, because traffic has been such an issue in this area lately," said Ritter.
The plan is to install a traffic circle leading into the new development, which developers hope will ease some of the congestion.
Ritter also noted the amount of development that has occurred near Racetrack Road in recent years. While she didn't say it was necessarily a bad thing, she does worry about the impact it has had, or could have, on wildlife.
"The other drawback for us nature people is to worry about the farmland and the animals because this area is very populated with deer and wild turkey and fox," said Ritter.
Another neighbor who lives off Racetrack Road is Gary Esham, who said when it comes time to stock up on groceries, having options never hurts.
"We could use another grocery store, we're kind of limited in the stores now and that'll help," said Esham.
And the eventual Giant already has a customer in Esham.
"I'm quite sure we'll use it quite often, probably too much," said Esham.
There is still a pretty lengthy approval process the developers need to work through, which includes working with the Maryland State Highway Administration. Because of that, county officials said there is not a firm timeline for this project.