LEWES, DE - The City of Lewes has upgraded the starting salary for new police officer recruits, putting the city as one of the top paying communities for police on Delmarva.
As of October 14th, 2024, the starting salary for new officers is $75,000, according to City and Police officials. The increase is funded through unspent money in the current fiscal year, according to a Lewes press release.
Current police staff will also see a salary increase. According to department officials, these staff members will earn roughly 16% to 19% more than they did previously.
Lewes officials say the upgrade was made to recognize Lewes police officers’ efforts as well as to enhance public safety within the city.
“I want to thank each of the officers for their continued service to the department and their commitment to stand on the line to serve and protect Lewes,” said Lewes Police Chief Spell.
By increasing the salary for new recruits by $20,000, Lewes Police Chief Tom Spell told WBOC that he also hopes to improve the department's recruitment and retainment.
"Up and down the state we've all struggled with recruiting and retention of police officers," Spell said. "Currently we have an authorized strength of 17 police officers. We are down, right now, to 14."
In April 2024, Lewes advertised a starting salary of $63,046 upon police academy graduation, per recruiting posts.
On Delmarva, Lewes PD’s new starting salary now ranks among the highest paying local police departments. According to various police and town websites, starting salaries for police recruits are as follows:
-Lewes, DE - $75,000
-Dover, DE - $70,000
-Bethany Beach, DE - $63,559
-Laurel, DE - Non-certified, $62,000. Certified, $69,100-$79,373
-South Bethany, DE - Non-certified, $62,000, $64,000 after field training. Certified officers up to $76,000.
-Ocean Pines, MD - $61,000. After field training, $63,500
-Rehoboth Beach, DE - $60,008
-Berlin - Certified (2 years experience) $59, 696. Without experience, $52,270
-Chincoteague, VA - Certified, $59,500
-Ocean City, MD - $56,259
-Cambridge, MD - $56,000
-Delmar, MD - $46,009.60. Officer, $49,230.27-$53,288.42 based on experience.
-Salisbury, MD - $44,192. Certified, $52,916
-Pocomoke, MD - $41,662.40 - $44,137
-Snow Hill, MD - $41,412
-Georgetown - $40,883 - $48,514
The police chief said he wouldn't be surprised if other stations in the area followed suit in terms of salary.
"Delaware has historically been a little behind municipal police wise from other states." Spell said. "This is a real good start to catch up that pay to where Pennsylvania and New Jersey police are."
Lieutenant James Locklear is the President of FOP Lodge 22, the union that the station belongs to. He told WBOC that he thinks this is a good first step.
"To have something provided for us outside of a contract just show's the cities' value in police officers and their roles."
Chief Spell said, after their current contract ends in April of 2025, he expects these new salaries to continue into the next fiscal year.