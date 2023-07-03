Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland... Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland... * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 813 PM EDT, Satellite estimates and rain gauge data indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Satellite estimates and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cambridge, Hurlock, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, East New Market, Galestown, Brookview, Eldorado and Linkwood. This includes the following streams and drainages... Brohorn Creek, Becky Taylor Branch, Owens Creek, Choptank River, Hurlock Creek, Spears Creek, Marshyhope Creek, Barren Creek, Otter Pond Branch, Dennis Creek, Gravel Run, Skinners Run, Raccoon Creek, Mill Branch, Chicamacomico River, Transquaking River, Blinkhorn Creek, Puckum Branch, Plum Creek, Nanticoke River, Buttons Creek and Beaverdam Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...SATELLITE AND GAUGE INDICATED