REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – City officials are reminding visitors to plan ahead for parking restrictions during this year’s Sea Witch Festival, set for Oct. 24–26 in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
Starting Friday, Oct. 24, no parking will be allowed along the entirety of Rehoboth Avenue between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles parked during those hours will be towed at the owner’s expense, officials said.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to check SeaWitchFestival.com for full event details, parking information, and transportation options.