sea-witch-festival-image

Photo by the Sea Witch Festival Web page

 By Val Petsche

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – City officials are reminding visitors to plan ahead for parking restrictions during this year’s Sea Witch Festival, set for Oct. 24–26 in downtown Rehoboth Beach.

Starting Friday, Oct. 24, no parking will be allowed along the entirety of Rehoboth Avenue between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles parked during those hours will be towed at the owner’s expense, officials said.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check SeaWitchFestival.com for full event details, parking information, and transportation options.

Tags

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you