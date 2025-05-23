GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Earlier this week, the Delaware Department of Transition painted new pavement markings at each entrance to the Georgetown Circle, confusing many drivers. Less than a week later, the markings are being removed.
According to DelDOT, the markings are called 'fish hook arrows.' They are designed to guide drivers entering into a roundabout. Last year, DelDOT officials recommended that the markings be painted as part of circle improvements to the Town of Georgetown.
But Delaware State Senator Brian Pettyjohn says that on Tuesday, he received photos of the markings, followed by concerns that they were unclear and confusing.
"When I first saw it, I thought it was some kind of joke," Pettyjohn tells WBOC. "I could see how it could be confusing for many people. Especially for people that weren't familiar with the Georgetown Circle traffic flows or familiar with roundabouts in general."
Sen. Pettyjohn says he immediately contacted Delaware Secretary of Transportation Shanté A. Hastings.
"I explained to her that this is a very confusing symbol," Pettyjohn says. "This isn't something that people around here have seen and are used to."
Just days later, DelDOT began work to remove the markings on Thursday night.
"Hastings told me that they are going to be replaced with your right turn arrow sign that people know and are very familiar with," Pettyjohn says.