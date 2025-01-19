WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County government announced that there will be a groundbreaking for a new library branch in Pocomoke on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, January 21st, the Worcester County commissioners will break ground on the new Pocomoke Branch of the Worcester County Library. The groundbreaking will take place at the former branch's grounds, 301 Market Street in Pocomoke. County officials say the public is invited to attend the event.
The new 12,500-square-foot library was developed through cooperative efforts between the county commissioners and library officials, according to Worcester County officials. The new branch will be built using the "funding of $3.99 million from the County Library Capital Grant program, Maryland State Library Agency, and $4 million from the County, as well as the Worcester County Library Foundation."
The Pocomoke Branch library will be operating throughout the demolition and construction of the new facility. The branch has been temporarily relocated to the firehouse at 5 5th Street in Pocomoke.