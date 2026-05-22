KENT COUNTY, Del. – Visitors to Killens Pond State Park will find a bigger splash zone this summer.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday the opening of a new main pool at the Killens Pond Waterpark ahead of the 2026 season.
The new pool is nearly 48% larger than the previous one, spanning more than 13-thousand square feet. It features two new spray attractions, lily pads, a zero-entry design for easier access and a maximum depth of five feet.
DNREC says the rectangular shape improves visibility for lifeguards and allows for better water circulation.
The waterpark will continue offering its children’s play area, along with speed slides and spiral slides for older guests.
Construction of the new pool and pump system cost about 5-point-5 million dollars and was funded through the state bond bill.
The waterpark opens for the season Saturday and will operate through Labor Day. Officials say admission prices will remain the same as last year, with children under one admitted free.