DELAWARE- Despite FDA cautions about bacterial risks in raw milk, some say there is growing consumer demand for it.
Presently, all milk for sale in the state must undergo pasteurization. However, 34 states have provisions permitting the sale of raw milk in varying capacities.
Stephanie Knutsen from G&S Farm in Harrington highlights the challenges faced by dairy farms in Delaware, describing them as a dwindling breed.
"The dairy industry has been in crisis mode; dairy farms have been going out of business at alarming rates," she said.
Knutsen revealed that Delaware's dairy farms have dwindled from about 40 to 14 in the past decade. She attributes this decline, in part, to the state's prohibition on raw milk sales.
"It's disheartening to miss out on that opportunity when dairies are struggling," Knutsen shared, recounting frequent inquiries about purchasing directly from her farm.
State Senator Eric Buckson (R-Camden) aims to legalize raw milk in Delaware, despite previous failed legislation in 2014.
"One concern was commercializing it and selling raw milk in grocery stores, but that's not the purpose of this bill," he clarified.
The proposed bill seeks to enable farmers to sell raw milk directly to consumers and through farmers' markets.
However, it's crucial to acknowledge FDA warnings about unpasteurized milk, citing potential risks of Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, especially for those with weakened immune systems and children.
Despite these warnings, Sen. Buckson stresses the importance of empowering people to make their own choices.
"It's time to reintroduce the bill and offer people a reasonable option," he asserted.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture and the Division of Public Health did not comment to WBOC.
Sen. Buckson plans to officially introduce the bill and seek co-sponsors next week.