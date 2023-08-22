Rehoboth Beach, DE - A new beach patrol station is set to grace the shores of Rehoboth Beach next year. The town council has approved a $4.9 million contract for the construction of a new facility, marking a significant upgrade from the one story building that has stood watch over the beach since 1987.
The upcoming station will have two floors, each which a different purpose. The first floor is slated to house public bathrooms, a first aid center, and emergency services. The expected completion date for this section is Memorial Day of 2024.
On the second floor, a new training center, locker room, and common space will provide lifeguards with an upgraded work environment. There is currently no expected completion date for the second floor.
Jeff Giles, captain of the beach patrol, said the new station will enhance their abilities -- and bring new people in.
“We can provide trainers coming here, it gives us room to actually do the training, and everyone’s really excited.”
The captain added it was bittersweet saying goodbye to the old building -- with it housing memories for generations of lifeguards.
“For lifeguards - this is our place, so there’s a lot of sad eyes that this building will go and anxious as the new building will comes up”
The current beach patrol shack is scheduled for demolition on September 18th, making way for the construction of the new facility in the same location.