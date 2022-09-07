REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program released a report Tuesday that details the first-ever assessment of the Delaware Inland Bays' economic value.
The report says that the Inland Bays generate $4.5 billion in annual economic activity and support more than 35,000 jobs. A key finding of the study is that 89 percent of the economic activity and 94 percent of the jobs occur in Sussex County. Chris Bason, a co-author of the report for CIB tells WBOC the findings are "astonishing".
"Most of the jobs and activity, about 90%, is within Sussex," Bason says. "The rest takes place in other areas of Delaware and so it benefits from that. But it’s very local in the economy and that’s a good thing.”
The Old Inlet Bait and Tackle is a business that has played a vital role in the Sussex County economy for 60 years now. Much of its success is both directly and indirectly linked to the Rehoboth Bay.
"Fishing, clamming, crabbing, kayaking, in-shore boating, all that," Evans says. "We service all sectors of that market and it's incredibly important to us, especially in July and August."
The report also mentions the recent influx of new residents in Sussex County and surrounding areas, which has driven development and construction. According to the report it contributes almost a quarter of a billion dollars ($675 million) to the Inland Bays economy each year.
The report also mentions that the population growth and development can adversely impact the Inland Bays and other natural resources.
"When you have so much development going on, that uses up wetlands and it uses up forests, and you need to have healthy wetlands and forests to protect water quality in the Bays," Bason says. "This naturally suggests that increased investment in protecting those areas will be beneficial for water quality in this area. The natural takeaway from this report is that investment in cleaning up those Bays makes really good economic sense."
Some of the other highlights of the economic reporting include:
- Economic activity within the Inland Bays study region provides tax revenue to federal, state, and county governments estimated at $458 million.
- The Bays’ thriving marina and boating economy contributes $76 million in activity
- Accommodations, including at least 13 privately operated RV and tent campgrounds near the Inland Bays, contribute $144 million in activity and over 1,000 jobs.
- The study cites research indicating that in 2019, 7.5 million visitors came to Sussex County and that tourism is now the fourth largest employer in the state.
For access to the full report, click here.