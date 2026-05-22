OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is ushering in the unofficial start of summer with several changes on the Boardwalk and beach, even as cloudy skies and rain threaten to dampen some Memorial Day weekend plans.
Visitors will see pedicabs on the Boardwalk as the town begins testing a new transportation option following the discontinuation of the Boardwalk tram. Mayor Rick Meehan said the pedicabs are not intended to replace the tram system, but could offer guests another way to move along the popular walkway.
“The pedicab won't replace the mass transit, basically, of the trams,” Meehan said. “But it's something unique. It's something different. And I think it's something that people will enjoy and have the option to utilize if they choose to do so.”
Meehan says the pedicab service is only going through a trial run this weekend, with full service not expected until June 19.
The town has also extended summer bicycle riding hours on the Boardwalk until 2 p.m., two hours later than the previous noon cutoff. Meehan said the additional time gives cyclists more flexibility to ride to breakfast or lunch before pedestrian traffic becomes too heavy.
Changes are also coming to the beach, where six new code enforcement officers are expected to patrol the sand this summer. The officers will focus on beach regulations, including rules involving canopies, while Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards focus on water safety.
Beach Patrol Lt. Skip Lee said the new officers will primarily act as educators and ambassadors when encountering visitors who may not be familiar with town rules.
“Their first contact is always education,” Lee said. “We want to make sure that folks understand what the rules are and ask for voluntary compliance.”
Last summer, Beach Patrol personnel helped enforce the canopy ordinance. Beach Patrol Lt. Mike Stone said shifting much of that responsibility to code enforcement officers will reduce the need for lifeguards to handle those interactions while monitoring swimmers.
Ocean City is also entering the season with 80 public safety officers, many of whom will be assigned to the Boardwalk, according to Meehan.
Lifeguards begin daily duty Saturday and will be on stands from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the summer season. Meehan urged beachgoers not to swim before guards are on duty or after they leave for the day.
The town’s Memorial Day remembrance ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. on North Division Street.