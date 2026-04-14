SUSSEX CO. - Delaware Department of Transportation says a new Route 1 bridge over Route 16. east of Milton, will be open to traffic starting Wednesday, April 15.
DelDOT says northbound Rt. 1 drivers should expect delays starting Tuesday evening, as the contractor works to shift the traffic pattern onto the new bridge.
Officials say this project began in June 2022, with goals of improving safety and eliminating congestion at the intersection. DelDOT says this intersection has the highest overall crash rate and highest number of injury crashes of all SR 1 intersections between Prime Hook and Five Points in Lewes between 2012 and 2019.