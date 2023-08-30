ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- New metal detectors have been placed at all student entrances at every school. The Accomack County School Board said this is about being proactive, not reactive.
Metal detectors have been in middle and high schools throughout Accomack County for the last eight or so years. But this is the first year metal detectors will be in Elementary schools.
Parents we spoke with said regardless of grade level, they are happy with the added layer of security. One of those parents, Adair Tyler, said he is on board, but said it's an unfortunate sign of the mass violence seen in schools across the country.
"The fact of the matter is, those things occur," said Tyler. "The statistical likelihood of it happening are low, but it's just another matter of safety and security."
Rhonda Hall, Accomack County School's Superintendent, said the new 37 metal detectors, which cost the school system just under $170,000, are precautionary measures.
"No, nothing has happened here or anything like that, but we don't want it to happen," said Hall.
The safety devices will light up red, and signal exactly where on a person body the metal is. For example, if someone has metal in their pockets, or lower, the machine would light up at the bottom. The higher the metal on someone's body, the higher the red lights would show up.
And, they are mobile.
"We can move them around at the school, we can use them at the front doors we can use them at athletic events," said Bobby Bennett, Accomack's Director of Facilities. "Different times we can use them in different places."
Cammi Smith, who has three kids who play high school sports, said she's thrilled her kids events will have an added layer of protection.
"We want to be able to support our kids and give them that support without wonderings is this going to be the last day I say goodbye," said Smith.
New technology, providing Accomack parents with a new-found piece of mind.