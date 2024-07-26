SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has announced the arrest of a New York man they say was in possession of items used for credit card skimming technology.
According to police, officers pulled a car over on July 21st near Eastern Shore Drive and E. Carroll St. just after 9 p.m. After speaking with the driver, Ion Nantu of Glendale, NY, police say they searched the vehicle and discovered multiple items used in the installation and maintenance of credit card skimmers. Skimmers are used to fraudulently collect card and bank information at credit card readers.
Nantu was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and later released on his own recognizance. He has been charged with misdemeanor possession of a skimming device.
Salisbury Police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-548-3165. Authorities encourage neighbors to be aware of their surroundings when using credit/debit card machines and should be on the lookout for tampered security seals, misalignments, and loose cardholders.