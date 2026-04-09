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(Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - A man has been arrested after investigators say cocaine was found in a hidden compartment during a traffic stop.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 49-year-old John Velentin, of Bronx, New York.

On March 28, investigators say members of the Criminal Impact Unit, in conjunction with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Norfolk Field Office, conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Dodge Journey bearing Georgia registration.

The traffic stop was conducted on Route 113 near Belle Haven and Exmore.

During the stop, deputies say a K9 detected drugs. Authorities say a search of the vehicle revealed a false compartment located beneath the third-row seating area, where investigators discovered approximately 5.4 kilograms (~11 pounds) of packaged cocaine.

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(Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)
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John Valentin

(Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)

Homeland Security Investigations assumed custody of Valentin and the seized narcotics, and Valentin was transported to the Norfolk U.S. District Court Clerk for processing.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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