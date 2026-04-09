ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - A man has been arrested after investigators say cocaine was found in a hidden compartment during a traffic stop.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 49-year-old John Velentin, of Bronx, New York.
On March 28, investigators say members of the Criminal Impact Unit, in conjunction with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Norfolk Field Office, conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Dodge Journey bearing Georgia registration.
The traffic stop was conducted on Route 113 near Belle Haven and Exmore.
During the stop, deputies say a K9 detected drugs. Authorities say a search of the vehicle revealed a false compartment located beneath the third-row seating area, where investigators discovered approximately 5.4 kilograms (~11 pounds) of packaged cocaine.
Homeland Security Investigations assumed custody of Valentin and the seized narcotics, and Valentin was transported to the Norfolk U.S. District Court Clerk for processing.