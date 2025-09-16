GEORGETOWN, DE– Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Redden Road and Dupont Boulevard on Monday.
Troopers say a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 when a tractor trailer failed to yield, turning left into the southbound lanes.
The Nissan's driver, a 49-year-old woman from the Bronx, New York, was declared dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.
Police say the tractor trailer's driver, a 76-year-old man from Cambridge, was not injured.
The intersection was reportedly closed for over three hours as troopers investigated and cleared the scene.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-8461.