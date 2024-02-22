SALISBURY, MD - City officials announced the largest youth flag football league in the U.S. is coming to Salisbury.
The City of Salisbury, in collaboration with Wicomico County Parks and Recreation and Salisbury University Presidential Citizens Scholars’ Capstone Project (PCS), announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at bringing affordable and sustainable youth flag football to the Westside community.
With a focus on addressing the financial barriers that often prevent children from lower-income households from participating in youth athletic programs, the partnership seeks to provide every child with the opportunity to experience the benefits of team sports, according to city officials.
Officials say Salisbury, Wicomico Parks & Rec, and PCS have partnered with NFL Flag to introduce the city's first NFL Flag football league. The program will reportedly offer boys and girls ages 8-15 the chance to play flag football while wearing NFL team jerseys, creating an authentic and immersive experience for participants.
"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to make youth sports more accessible and inclusive," said Manning, of the City of Salisbury. "By partnering with NFL Flag and leveraging the resources of Wicomico County Parks and Rec and PCS, we can bring high-quality flag football programming to the Westside community at an affordable price point, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to participate and thrive."
Registration for the league officially opened last week, with sign-ups available for $65 per child. Additionally, city officials say scholarships are available to help alleviate the cost, covering up to $40 off the total price for those in need. Player assessments are scheduled to take place in mid-March, with games set to kick off on April 13. Waterside Park will reportedly serve as the venue for games, while practices will be held at Billy Gene Jackson Sr. Park.
For more information about the NFL Flag football series and how to register, visit:
https://www.wicomicorecandparks.org/programs/football---nfl-flag-football