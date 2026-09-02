ACCOMACK CO., Va. - A federal investigation sparked by the 2024 killing of a man in Accomack County has expanded significantly, with prosecutors now charging nine alleged gang members and outlining years of shootings, attempted killings, robberies, and drug activity across Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
A recent indictment now charges nine people with participating in a racketeering conspiracy connected to a group known as the Cautious District. Federal prosecutors describe the group as a subset of the Bloods with activity extending from Virginia’s Eastern Shore into Maryland and Delaware.
As WBOC first reported, federal prosecutors had initially charged four men in connection to their investigation into alleged gang activity in Accomack County. This latest superseding indictment, filed Aug. 19 and unsealed Sept. 1, now includes a total of nine defendants as a result of the continuing investigation.
The defendants are listed as Christopher Clovis-Weathers Monfiston, Tyvon Lyncurtis Smith, Ky’riq Nygee Weathers, Markiece Obryant Harmon, Zyshon Bell, Travon Bell, Antoine Muhammad Beverley, Quaizal Kellam, and Kemyrion Boggs.
Smith, Monfiston, and Weathers were already charged in connection with the February 2024 killing of 26-year-old Ra-Shaun Brown, of Onancock, in Accomack County.
The new indictment, however, paints a broader picture of what prosecutors say was an organized criminal enterprise operating for years on the Eastern Shore.
Prosecutors Detail Alleged Gang Structure
According to the indictment, Smith established the Cautious District around May 2021 and served as its leader, or “Godfather.” Prosecutors allege the group had a defined hierarchy, with members holding ranks and responsibilities, with members allegedly paying monthly dues into a fund known as the “kitty.” The suspects allegedly used aliases called “handles” and followed rules intended to maintain discipline and secrecy.
Prosecutors also claim members communicated through encrypted group chats, used coded language, and held regular meetings to discuss gang business and alleged crimes. Some meetings were reportedly referred to as “car shows” to conceal their purpose.
The indictment alleges the group's alleged criminal activity included murder, shootings, robberies, narcotics trafficking, and illegal possession of firearms.
Several Eastern Shore shootings alleged
The new charges connect members of the alleged gang to a series of violent incidents dating back years.
In April of 2023, prosecutors say several defendants met at a home in Seaside to discuss a planned shooting targeting rival gang members. Members allegedly armed themselves before shooting at the rivals later that day.
Two months later, prosecutors allege several members fired at two different homes in the Boston area of Accomack County in retaliation against rival gang members.
Another alleged shooting occurred on June 24, 2023. According to the indictment, Smith, Harmon, and Beverley shot at and attempted to kill a person identified in court records only by the initials J.S.
Prosecutors say the suspects then fled police in a high-speed chase. Beverley allegedly discarded a firearm and ammunition during the pursuit, while Smith and Harmon allegedly jumped from the moving vehicle and continued running from police.
The indictment also alleges members committed robberies and vehicle thefts and possessed firearms used in other shootings. The Justice Department says investigators later recovered guns that were forensically linked to shootings allegedly carried out by the group.
Shooting left man partially paralyzed, prosecutors say
One of the most serious new allegations involves a shooting just two days before Ra-Shaun Brown was killed.
Prosecutors say that on Feb. 11, 2024, Smith, Weathers, Zyshon Bell, and others were searching for a rival gang member. After failing to find him, investigators say the group instead targeted the rival’s father at his home.
According to the Justice Department, Bell and another alleged gang member looked through the home's windows to find the victim before firing dozens of shots into the house. The man was struck and partially paralyzed.
Bell now faces several charges related to that shooting, including conspiracy and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, maiming in aid of racketeering, and a firearms charge.
New details in Ra-Shaun Brown killing
The indictment also provides new details about the events surrounding Brown's Feb., 2024 death.
Prosecutors allege Smith, Monfiston, and Weathers traveled to the Stumpy Lane area of Accomack County that night while looking for a rival gang member. According to the Justice Department, the three allegedly hid in woods near a home before Brown was ambushed and shot multiple times. Brown died from his injuries.
Court documents allege the three men killed Brown outside a Stumpy Lane residence. Prosecutors also describe alleged efforts to destroy or conceal evidence following the killing.
The indictment says another member burned a jacket Smith had left in a vehicle after learning law enforcement wanted to seize it. Prosecutors also allege Smith later instructed another member to “clear the crib,” “stay quiet,” and keep “everything” clean before investigators returned to the home.
Smith, Monfiston, and Weathers are each charged with murder in aid of racketeering and firearms offenses related to Brown's death. Federal prosecutors say each faces a minimum sentence of life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.
The Justice Department says Zyshon Bell faces up to life in prison if convicted, while the other newly charged defendants face maximum sentences of 20 years.
Federal officials say that the investigation is ongoing by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office as well as Homeland Security Investigations.