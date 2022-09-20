GEORGETOWN, De. - No plane carrying migrants arrived at Delaware Coastal Airport on Tuesday.
There was widespread speculation that a plane traveling from Texas to Delaware via Florida would have migrants on board, as it was the same plane used by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to transport around 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts last week.
But that flight's arrival at Georgetown's airport was canceled on Tuesday afternoon.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West, who's town is nearly a third latino says the migrants would be treated with compassion.
"I'm upset that this country has decided to go this route. Yeah Texas doesn't have room for them, they're running out and it's affecting communities," he said.
"Our people in Georgetown are concerned with the overcrowding in houses right now. What's it going to be with more people coming? And it's not fair to us, it's not fair to the other states having to take people," he continued.
Joe Harrison, who lives in Lewes does not want this community to play a part in the national immigration debate.
"I'm not in favor of using these people as political pawns but I think there's enough blame to go around both parties in terms of fixing the entire immigration system," Harrison said.
Rehoboth Beach officials, like those in Georgetown, say assistance will be provided to any migrants should they arrive.
Delaware Governor John Carney says the Delaware Emergency Management Agency would work to assist any migrants.