SNOW HILL, Md. - A bill designed to eliminate the opportunity of parole for those convicted of murdering a police officer saw major amendments made before being passed in the Maryland State Senate Tuesday. In the original text, senate bill 652 made it impossible for those convicted of killing a police officer to get parole, but after being amended, the bill no longer addresses the no parole penalty. Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli says he was disappointed when he heard about the amendments.
“They should know that when they are out here bravely protecting our communities that if someone attempts to take their life or takes their life, that that person is going to spend the rest of their natural life behind bars,” Crisafulli said.
Crisafulli says the original bill would have protected officers by serving as a deterrent. Civil rights leader Carl Snowden says making the punishment for murdering a police officer worse sends a bad message.
“I actually support those amendments. One of the things I think we have to be very very careful about is to make it crystal clear that all murders, all killings are heinous, and should be treated the same,” Snowden said.
The legislation does expand scholarship opportunities for the children of first responders who died in the line of duty.