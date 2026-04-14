CRISFIELD, Md. -- A proposed plan to convert a vacant church in Somerset County into transitional housing for women and children is drawing both support and opposition from the Crisfield community.
The former Union Asbury Church was built in the late 1800s and sits on Freedomtown Road. It has not held services since 2013, but could now be repurposed into a temporary housing facility called Freedomtown Place. The project is being pursued by the building’s current owner in partnership with the nonprofit organization Help Me 2 Help You.
According to the nonprofit’s CEO, Sonja White, the facility would serve as a supportive housing program for women and women with children. In addition to providing temporary shelter, the program aims to offer services such as job readiness training, mental health support, and individual case management.
“We want Freedomtown Place to be more than housing,” White said. “We want it to be a place where women and families can heal, rebuild, and move forward with dignity and support.”
Some residents say the proposal would bring a positive change to a long-vacant property.
"The building has been vacant for a long time. So it would be really nice to see something good done with it. I have a relative who works with unhoused individuals. These types of places are monitored well, and there's usually not a crime problem with people that are in this situation," neighbor Jim Leether said.
"I think it's a win-win. It's a win for our community, and it's a win for those that need the help," another neighbor, Tammy Campbell, said on Tuesday.
However, not all neighbors are in favor of the plan. Some residents acknowledged the need for these types of services in Crisfield, but told WBOC they would rather it be placed outside of a residential neighborhood. Some opposing neighbors said they might put out a petition against the idea.
A community meeting on the proposal is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Crisfield library on Tuesday, April 14th.