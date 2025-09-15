DOVER, DE- The First State Aquatic Center, a nonprofit, is proposing a state-of-the-art swim facility for central Delaware, possibly in Dover, to boost tourism and economic growth in Kent County.
At a Sept. 9 meeting of the Dover Parks, Recreation and Community Enhancement Committee, CEO Courtney Ford and board president Julie Gorman outlined the $20 million to $44 million project, including potential locations and the facility's goals.
Gorman says swimming opportunities in Kent County are limited, particularly for recreational and competitive swimmers. She says existing pools, such as those at the Dover YMCA and Lake Forest High School, have constraints.
"There is a lack of facilities, particularly year-round, where children can go to get swim lessons. These were not even offered by the city in the county in the past year."
Gorman added that the proposed facility would be more than a standard pool, offering new opportunities for Kent County residents and people across the state.
"We have a very passionate board that wants to bring a state-of-the-art aquatic facility to the city of Dover, Kent County, in the state of Delaware. And this is much more than just a rectangle full of water."
Plans include a 50-meter Olympic-size pool, an eight-lane short course pool, multiple recreational pools, seating for 1,500 spectators, and space for multi-day tournaments.
The nonprofit is considering three potential sites: the former Macy's at the Dover Mall, land near Dover Air Force Base, or property near DE Turf.
WBOC contacted Mayor Robin Christiansen for an interview, but he was unavailable. During the Sept. 9 council meeting, he noted that as a member of the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, which oversees grants for programs addressing opioid use, he sees the settlement funds as a potential source for the project.
"As a source of funding, I'm on the Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission, and to date, the city has $28 million from this fund and will soon be receiving $38 million more. What better way to spend some of that money than a pool for Dover and Kent County, as well as an ice-skating rink?"
However, Dover Treasurer Patricia Marney told WBOC that the city of Dover has not yet received any of these settlement funds.
While Councilman Dave Anderson supports the pool and its economic potential, he believes the opioid settlement money should be used for projects more directly related to recovery, such as a Hope Center similar to the one in New Castle County.
"We need to focus on that money, on things that are vital to our city and to recovery—we don't need to divert the money elsewhere."
Gorman says the project is still in the early stages of funding, noting that a $20–44 million facility would likely rely on a combination of public and private sources.
"Something like this is probably a private-public combination of things. Funding can come from many sources because we have multiple programming, like USA Swimming, lots of learn-to-swim programs..."
The nonprofit’s next step is raising $50,000 to fund a feasibility study. Those interested in supporting the project can donate through the First State Aquatic Center’s website.