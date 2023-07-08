FAA TFR REHO 070823

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - NORAD has intercepted a plane that flew into restricted airspace over the Rehoboth Beach area.

According to NORAD, a civilian aircraft flew into the airspace around 10:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

NORAD used flares and an F-16 fighter jet to get the pilot's attention, and escort the plane out of the restricted space.

The temporary flight restriction is in effect through Sunday morning as President Biden and the First Lady are vacationing at their North Shores home in Rehoboth Beach.

There is no word from the White House as to whether the President and First Lady were taken to a secure location during this incident.

Back in June 2022, the President was rushed to the Rehoboth Beach Fire Department after a low flying plane entered the restricted airspace.