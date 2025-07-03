DENTON, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating two devastating chicken house fires at the same property in Caroline County this week.
According to investigators, the first fire was reported just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, on Tuckahoe Road in Denton. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire began in the rear of the chicken house, and it took about 3 hours for over 40 firefighters to control the flames.
Then, just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, a second fire broke out at a separate chicken house at the poultry farm. The Fire Marshal says the second fire broke out in the front portion of the chicken house. It took about 3 hours for 55 firefighters to control the second blaze.
The chickens in both houses both perished, according to officials.
Investigators say the total estimated loss of the two buildings totals $1 million. An additional $50,000 of contents were lost in the fires.
A firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion while battling the first fire, according to officials.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal continues to investigate both fires, but tells WBOC they are confident both were accidental.