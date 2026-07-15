SEAFORD, Del.– Construction on the Nylon Capital Center is nearly halfway complete, according to developers.
The project at 1000 to 1035 W. Stein Highway is revitalizing a former economic hotspot into a combined education, healthcare and business hub.
Ninth Street Development Company representative Rob Herrera unveiled construction updates at a Seaford City Council meeting July 14.
Herrera says several buildings on the back half of the 22-acre campus are in their final stages, with remaining work to include paving, landscaping and equipment installation.
Businesses already open in the Nylon Capital Center include Community Bank Delaware, Sal's Italian Restaurant, Dollar Tree and the BrightBloom Center.
Delaware Technical Community College's Innovation Center is among the most recent to open, hosting its first class of students July 14. Modeled after the Highmark Healthcare Center of Excellence at DelTech's Dover campus, the Seaford Innovation Center will offer both healthcare and technical education, according to 9SDC.
The Mill, a membership-based co-working space, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on July 15.
Buildings still taking shape include a 22,000-square foot TidalHealth facility, Be with Me Children's Playseum, businesses planned toward the front of the complex and other spaces still available for leasing.
9SDC says construction on the entire site is on track to be complete by the end of 2026.