Former NFL star and focus of a controversial 1995 murder trial O.J. Simpson has died of cancer, according to his family.
Simpson's family made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," Simpson's family said. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in the brutal killing of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
Simpson was 76.