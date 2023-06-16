OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department has issued a warning against using sky lanterns after one reportedly caused a fire on the roof of Hooters Restaurant last night.
The Fire Department says they responded to the restaurant on Atlantic Ave Thursday night just before 10:00 p.m. Firefighters then laddered and ascended to the roof of the building to extinguish a small fire.
Investigation from the Office of the Fire Marshal reportedly revealed the cause of the flames was a sky lantern.
Sky lanterns, the Fire Department says, are airborne paper lanterns containing a waxy combustible fuel cell. When ignited, that fuel cell heats the air within the lantern, lifting it into the air. The Department warns that the lanterns can travel significant distances in an uncontrolled path, however, and pose the risk of property damage and burn injuries.
Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Joseph Sexauer and the Fire Department remind residents that sky lantern use within Ocean City and the State of Maryland is strictly prohibited and can result in penalties of up to $1,000 for each offense.
In a social media post, the Fire Department says they encourage Ocean City residents “to explore alternative ways to celebrate that do not endanger lives or property.”
More information on sky lanterns can be garnered by calling the Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-289-8780.