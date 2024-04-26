OCEAN CITY, Md. - It's said that trees hate tests, because they get *stumped* by the questions.
But second graders at Ocean City Elementary School won't get stumped on any tree-related quizzes anytime soon.
After a unit on dendrology (that's tree science!), they led an Arbor Day celebration, and helped Mayor Rick Meehan plant a tree, an eastern redbud, near the school entrance.
The students' newfound tree knowledge covered all branches of the science.
"We breathe oxygen, and they give us oxygen. And we breathe out carbon dioxide and then they take in carbon dioxide," noted second grader Ellie Smith.
Another student explained why wildfires are actually a good thing for a forest.
"When they burn down, the ashes, they grow more trees," said Damarri Williams.
Sunny, blue skies and comfortably cool temperatures made for the perfect environment to be outside. One young student blended the tree science with meteorology.
"I like that this morning we got to see other trees out here, and that it was nice out so we didn't have to wear long sleeves," said Emma Yoon.
Ocean City is recognized as a leader in tree conservation in Maryland. In fact, the town was the very first barrier island to be recognized as a "Tree City USA" by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Planting a new tree swelled civic pride in the young students.
"It helps our environment and makes Ocean City stay green, you know? More green," remarked Hazel Abbott.
Ocean City, Maryland has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 36 years.