OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will celebrate a major milestone next week as Ocean Bowl Skate Park marks its 50th anniversary.
The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the public to a celebration Saturday, June 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bayside Park on 3rd Street.
Opened in June 1976, Ocean Bowl is recognized as the oldest municipal skate park in the United States and has become a longstanding centerpiece of skate culture. The park was born out of a grassroots effort led by advocate Dorothy “Haystack” Marlowe and teacher Jack Crosby to create a safe, dedicated space for skateboarders when the sport was banned on city streets.
Over five decades, the park has evolved from its original asphalt design into a modern facility, including an 11,000-square-foot expansion completed in 2024.
The anniversary event will feature a “living museum” of historic photos and vintage skateboards, along with live music, refreshments, and an open skate session. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan is expected to deliver a formal proclamation, and professional skateboarder and Ocean City native Roman Pabich will make a special appearance.
The event will also recognize key figures in the park’s history with Heritage Awards. This year’s honorees include Skill Johnson, Marc Emond, Dave Messick and Brad Hoffman, who join past recipients including the Marlowe family, Jack Crosby, Mickey Carmody, Dave Powell, Mike Harrington and Mark Hurley.
Participants must have a signed waiver on file and wear helmets. Skaters under 18 must have a parent or guardian’s signature.
For more information, visit oceanbowl.com or oceancitymd.gov/rec.