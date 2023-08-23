OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has charged two men in connection with an armed robbery in June.
The incident occurred on June 3rd on Constitutional Avenue, when police say the suspects approached a victim and demanded personal items at gunpoint before fleeing in a car. A description of the car was shared with local police in both Maryland and Delaware.
The vehicle and suspect descriptions were later matched with a robbery and attempted carjacking in Millsboro, Delaware, as well as another attempted carjacking in Georgetown, according to police.
On June 7th, the suspect vehicle was reportedly spotted in Washington D.C. by Capital Police. The two suspects, Dremale Vanterpool, 25, of Washington D.C., and Torrance Brock, 21, of Edenton, North Carolina, allegedly led police on a brief pursuit before fleeing on foot before they were arrested.
The Ocean City Police and Capital Police were able to establish Vanterpool and Brock were reportedly involved in the Ocean City robbery, and an arrest warrant was issued.
Vanterpool was charged in Ocean City for Armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault, and theft less than $100.00. He was transferred from Washington D.C. to Ocean City on August 17th and is held without bond, according to police.
Brock is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, first-degree-assault, second-degree-assault, and theft less than $100.00. Police say he is incarcerated in North Carolina on unrelated charges but a warrant for the charges in Ocean City has been issued.