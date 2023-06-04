OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police are investigating an armed robbery on Constitutional Avenue.
Police say on June 3 around 3:34 p.m., a man reported that three men approached him while he was outside and pointed a gun at him. The victim reportedly gave the suspects several personal items.
According to police, the three suspects were last seen leaving the area of 133 Street in a beige SUV, possibly a Nissan, with a missing front passenger-side fender.
Police say the three suspects were described as African American men wearing dark colored hoodies with ski masks, and one was possibly wearing a purple hoodie.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Ocean City Police Department. Police encourage you to call their Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610. Please reference CC# 2023-00-1556.