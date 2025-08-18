OCEAN CITY, Md. - Hurricane Erin remains far offshore, but its effects are already being felt along the Maryland coast. Officials in Ocean City say the storm is creating rough surf, dangerous rip currents and the potential for beach erosion.
Lt. Mike Stone of the Ocean City Beach Patrol said conditions changed quickly on Monday.
“This morning the ocean was calm,” Stone said. “And now, the winds have picked up, it’s started to rain, and the ocean’s gotten rough. We’re really just in a watch, wait and see mode.”
Beach patrol leaders are monitoring conditions closely with town leaders and emergency services. While the hurricane is not expected to make landfall, Stone said rip currents will become stronger as the week goes on. He explained that rip currents form when water builds up along the beach and rushes back out through breaks in the sandbar, creating a powerful pull that can drag swimmers away from shore.
“We’re expecting higher rip currents, heavy surf and some erosion,” Stone said. “Our stands are being pulled back, and we’ll work with town officials to keep people safe.”
Ocean City officials may take further precautions, depending on tides and flooding, but Stone emphasized that lifeguards will remain on duty. Guards typically staff the beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and patrols continue into the evening to respond to emergencies.
Despite the warnings, many beachgoers are not letting the storm interfere with their vacation plans.
“We’re keeping a close eye on the kids, but the weather’s not going to take away from our fun,” said one father visiting Ocean City. “We’re here to make the most of it.”
Stone encouraged families to enjoy their time but to use caution when near the water. He urged swimmers to stay in sight of lifeguards, avoid swimming alone and respect safety flags posted on the beach.
“The ocean is a lot different than a pool,” Stone said. “Only swim when lifeguards are on duty, and if the surf is rough, it’s probably not a good idea to be out there.”
Ocean City lifeguards will continue monitoring conditions throughout the week as Hurricane Erin moves north in the Atlantic. Officials are reminding beachgoers that even if the weather looks calm overhead, the ocean can change quickly.