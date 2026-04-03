OCEAN CITY, Md. - A proposed boardwalk expansion near the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is drawing support from people who say the south end of the Boardwalk can feel cramped, especially during the busy summer season.
The project, backed this week by Ocean City leaders, would add a wraparound section of Boardwalk near the museum and open space on the east side of the building. Town staff still need state approval to repurpose remaining grant funding before the project can move forward.
Michael Maykrantz, president of the Ocean City Museum Society, said the plan would improve the way people move through one of the most scenic areas of town.
“The boardwalk wraparound project involves extending the boardwalk from the far south end all the way around the perimeter of the building, so it provides a better circulation around the building,” Maykrantz said.
He said the change could create more room for outdoor programming, improve views around the museum and make the area more inviting for families and visitors.
“We saw the potential of expanding the property at the far end of the boardwalk and bringing the boardwalk completely around to improve the circulation,” Maykrantz said. “It’s one of the best views in town.”
The proposal comes after an earlier elevator project at the museum came in far over budget. Town leaders are now exploring whether remaining state money from that effort can instead be used for the revised Boardwalk plan.
For many visitors, the idea of opening up the south end makes sense.
Robin, who said she has been coming to Ocean City for 40 years and now lives there, said the area can become crowded and that an expansion could help.
“Yes, it can get a little cramped,” she said. “And so the expansion would help that out.”
Lance Zeyher said the issue is not always crowding as much as it is the way people move through the area.
“Folks kind of funnel down and then stop and then turn around and go back,” Zeyher said. “So the idea of them circling around the Life-Saving Station Museum makes some sense.”
Jean Gonzalez said adding more room could also improve safety.
“I think it’d be safer, too,” Gonzalez said. “There’s a lot of traffic coming up this way, so they could make that a little safer for people walking around.”
Maykrantz said the museum society hopes the project would turn an underused area into a place where people gather and enjoy the view.
Right now, however, the plan still depends on state approval and funding decisions.
Even so, reaction along the Boardwalk suggests many people see the south end as a beautiful part of Ocean City that could benefit from a little more room.