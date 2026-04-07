OCEAN CITY, MD– Officials are considering a proposal to remove 12 of the town's 125 Beach Bus stops due to a drop in ridership.
A recent Transportation Committee report shows ridership down 14.8% in January and February 2025 from one year prior. Data also shows bus revenue expected to fall approximately 2% short of projections for 2026.
The committee identified 18 stops used less frequently than others, narrowing the list down to 12 before recommending their removal.
Those include:
Northbound Coastal Highway: 4th, 76th, 98th, 121st, 124th, 128th and 137th streets
Southbound Coastal Highway: 141st, 134th, 124th, 80th and 69th streets
Town leaders say while this could be inconvenient for some riders, it would improve bus service overall.
Neighbors WBOC spoke with have mixed opinions.
Local Sammy Barnes says he likely will not be impacted, with other transportation options.
"For me, it's not really much of an inconvenience because I live on 36th Street, work on 28th, so I can either walk, ride bikes, or take my actual vehicle," Barnes said.
Boardwalk visitor Amy Demchak says those who rely on the bus may feel the difference if stops are removed.
"People usually feel safe using the bus system for their kids to go up and down Coastal Highway for food, to go putt-putt, to come down to the boardwalk," Demchak said. "I think it's historically been a more economic thing for families to do."
The Transportation Committee says removing 12 stops would be considered a "major service change" under Maryland law, requiring public notifications and the opportunity for a public hearing, if requested.
Town Council says a public hearing was not formally requested, but members planned one for April 6 to serve the public interest.
With four council members missing from the meeting, the public hearing did not take place April 6. Discussions could continue at the next council meeting April 20.