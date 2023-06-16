OCEAN CITY, Md. - Starting on July 1, marijuana will become legal to use recreationally under Maryland law.
As the date draws near, the Town of Ocean City is considering a resolution to implement a nine-month moratorium on the production, processing, and sale of marijuana in town.
Officials claim they need more time to review and propose ordinances with regards to marijuana sales and use.
The proposed resolution has broad support among visitors to Ocean City.
"I think if the town feels like they need extra time to set up certain areas for people to recreate properly and not annoy people who have already got reservations and so forth to come down here with their little kids, I understand that kind of thing," said Cynthia Thomas, visiting from Cambridge, Md.
Another visitor hopes the moratorium will keep Ocean City attractive to visitors of all ages.
"I have a 14 year old grandson, an 8 year old granddaughter, and I do not want people smoking pot and them having to inhale that," said Tammy Sexton, visiting from northeastern Maryland. "This is a family place. Ocean City, Maryland is a family place."
Yet another visitor felt the town needed to take the time to make sure ordinances were in place to keep Ocean City family friendly and visitors returning. When asked if she would reconsider returning to Ocean City in the future if marijuana operations were opened near the Boardwalk, Megan Wickkiser of Bear, Del. said:
"Yes, I would reconsider," she said. "I mean it's a children's place. People want to not have their children around that. And me, not even having children, even as an adult, I don't want to be around it."
Still, support was not unanimous. A manager at a business near the Boardwalk wondered why the Town hasn't been considering these issues in the past several months.
"I think that they have had enough time, they knew this was coming," said Jackie Merritt. "And to restrict permits and stuff is - what are you going to do in nine months? You going to change it again?"
The proposed resolution, Resolution 2023-14, is on the agenda for the next Town Council meeting (see page 120 for more information on the resolution). That meeting will be at City Hall on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m.