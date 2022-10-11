OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is considering allowing electric bikes on the boardwalk, something that is currently banned. The town says it's current law may be a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which names bicycles as a "power drive mobility device". Bike rental owner Don Enste says he likes the idea of everyone being allowed to ride an e-bike.
“I don’t mind it, I mean they’ve been up here already um as long as they’re not doing stupid things with them I mean it’s fine but you always get that hand full of people who do crazy stuff when they shouldn’t,” said Enste. “Sitting up here in the summer time it gets really crowded and a couple of them get out of hand. The normal person is fine with it. But it's just you get those one of two people who do stupid stuff. Our issue down here is that we don’t have enough police to enforce anything as it is. They try, they do their best””
Enste says if the town allows e-bikes, he might rent some too.
“If I had the space, I probably would. Right now I’m kind of tight on space for bike but I do have some room and I would if they pass it I would look into it to see expense wise, how they hold up,” said Enste.
Biker Derrick Percifull says he's excited at the idea.
“Sometimes I wish I had an e-bike when you're going against that wind!" said Percifull. “It’s the boardwalk… people love riding their bikes, getting up in the morning to see the sunrise.. It’s nice it’s nice”
Percifull says people would need to be extra cautious.
“It’s just you gotta be more careful you know with kids they run out in front of you, like during special events you have to be really careful,” said Percifull.
In the recommendation the council is considering, the town says it could create an ordinance to prohibit dangerous behavior from all cyclists, e-bikers or from those on a pedal bike. The town is hoping to allow the e-bikes this off season, iron out any issues in time for the 2023 season.