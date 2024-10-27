OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department celebrated the opening of its new Midtown Fire Station on Sunday.
The Ocean City Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the official opening of its new Midtown Fire Station in Ocean City. The new station, located at 65th Street, went into service officially at 2:00pm on Sunday.
Current and former Ocean City Fire Department members, along with community members and city officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting to mark the opening of the new station. OCFD tells WBOC that the Midtown Station has features like an "expanded apparatus bays, a large decontamination area, and a comprehensive fitness center to support the health and wellness of firefighters and EMS providers."
The Midtown Station is replacing the former station located at 74th Street. On Sunday, the 74th Street station was officially decommissioned and will no longer serve as a fire station, according to OCPD officials.