Ocean City Fire Truck Struck by Suspected Drunk Driver

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police say they responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a fire truck near 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue Saturday evening.
Ocean City Police say on June 10, around 8:35 p.m., an Ocean City Fire Truck was responding to a report of a gas leak in the area of 1101 Atlantic Avenue. The fire truck reportedly had its emergency lights on at the time of the collision.
According to police, witnesses saw a black sedan that was speeding and pulled out in front of the fire truck, causing the collision. Police say the fire truck stopped immediately, while the the sedan continued south on Philadelphia Avenue.
Officers reportedly located the black sedan in the 10-block of Surf Avenue and identified the driver as Tashae Simmons, 27, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Authorities say the officers suspected Simmons was impaired by alcohol.
Simmons was placed under arrest for charges related to the hit-and-run collision and driving under the influence. Simmons has reportedly been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was held on a $5,000 bond.
Authorities say there were no injuries in the incident.