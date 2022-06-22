OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City's fireworks display is the latest victim of widespread worker shortages.
This year's displays will happen on July 3 at Northside Park and July 5 on the beach.
The fireworks company contracted by the town informed officials it would not be able to provide fireworks due to labor shortages.
This is a triple whammy for the town after a COVID shutdown in 2020 and an accidental fireworks explosion in 2021.
But officials say this year's displays will be smaller and condensed compared to past years.
Linda Barragan, a business owner in town says she thinks a longer July 4th weekend may keep people in town.
"It creates walking traffic. People try to get here hours early so as far as business flow. I think we can expect a lot of walking traffic before the shows," she said.
But Paul Meekins says he thinks the staggered celebration will lessen the crowds.
"They don't have it all at one time, it might make it ease up a little bit."
"Not being on the actual day of the celebration, that's what it's all about," he said.
Barragan says more chances to see fireworks can only be a good thing.
"I feel that there's so many shows that are offered locally, like the popular ones like Seacret's then Berlin for where the locals go. There's already so much to do, it's pretty nice that there's three days of fireworks," she said.
Town officials say since the displays are smaller in nature, you will need to sit closer to where the fireworks will be set off.