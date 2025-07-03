OCEAN CITY, Md. -- As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Ocean City is preparing for more than just fireworks. With a sunny forecast on tap, thousands are expected to flock to the beach, making it one of the busiest weekends of the year for the Eastern Shore.
From the surf to the boardwalk, it's all hands on deck in the resort town. Local officials, business owners, and public safety personnel are bracing for large crowds and welcoming them with open arms.
"We're so excited!" said Janiya Johnson, a vacationer in town with friends for the holiday weekend.
For some, Independence Day means relaxation. For others, like first responders and hospitality workers, it's a high-alert weekend requiring focus and preparation.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said his team expects a packed coastline, especially with the holiday falling on a Friday.
"When you have July 4th on a Friday or a Monday, that's kind of the perfect storm," said Arbin.
Still, Arbin is optimistic that beachgoers will stay safe, as long as ocean conditions remain calm.
" I'm not really expecting a real busy sense from rescues or from medical emergencies,” he added.
Just steps away from the sand, hotels are filling fast. Sarah Dierks, General Manager of the Commander Hotel, said they expect to be sold out by Friday night.
"It's so much better going into a sunny weekend,” said Dierks. "We're looking forward to the sell-out and lots of guests looking for some fun activities to do."
Restaurants and bars are also anticipating a strong holiday weekend. At Fish Tales, owner Shawn Harman said the weather forecast is the biggest factor for their business.
"The weather is going to be awesome, which is our only determiner of business," said Harman.
While the holiday brings excitement, local law enforcement is issuing a firm reminder about safety and conduct.
"We welcome everyone to Ocean City," said Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli. "But if you're going to bring weapons, and you're going to bring narcotics, and you're going to have nefarious thoughts, we're going to take them from you, and you're going to have an extended stay in Ocean City.”
To ensure a safe weekend, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office will be working in coordination with Ocean City Police and the Maryland State Police. MSP says drivers should expect an increased police presence on Routes 50 and 90, with special attention on impaired driving.
The Ocean City Police Department tells WBOC it will have a full complement of officers on duty. In addition to OCPD's regular patrols, officers and Public Safety Officers have been assigned to help out at the towns various fireworks sites. Those crews will help with safety and traffic.
OCPD will also assign crews to the beach, and visitors can expect to see the Mounted Unit patrolling on horseback along with officers on ATV's.
As visitors pour in to celebrate the Fourth, Ocean City is balancing fun and festivities with public safety, determined to make the holiday weekend both memorable and secure.