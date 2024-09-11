OCEAN CITY, MD - The nation paused Monday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a day that claimed thousands of lives and forever changed the United States.
In Ocean City, an emotional remembrance ceremony took place to honor the victims and the brave first responders who answered the call that tragic day. On September 11, 2001, the nation was left in shock as planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania — unprecedented terrorist attacks that left the country reeling.
Hundreds gathered in Ocean City to pay tribute, standing together in solidarity and reflection. Local leaders, police officers, and firefighters echoed similar sentiments, honoring those who "rushed towards the danger without hesitation."
As prayers were said and songs, including "God Bless America," filled the air, attendees placed hats and hands over their hearts in a show of respect.
Among the speakers was Ocean City Fire Chief Richard Bowers, who had firsthand experience of the devastation. On 9/11, Bowers was at the Pentagon, working tirelessly to extinguish fires and conduct search-and-rescue efforts inside the building.
"The number I remember every year is 343," Bowers said, referencing the firefighters who died that day. "Along with the 70-plus law enforcement officers and civilians that lost their lives. When we reflect, especially myself, on the 343 firefighters...we'd do the same thing all over again."
Kevin Knowles, the Memorial Committee Director and an Ocean City volunteer firefighter, emphasized the unity that emerged from the tragedy.
"A lot of us felt very helpless initially," Knowles said. "But in the days and weeks to come, the amount of patriotism and spirit that brought the country together was just absolutely incredible."
The ceremony concluded with the traditional "555" bell toll, a somber tribute in which the bell rings three sets of five times, symbolizing a final memorial to the fallen heroes of September 11.