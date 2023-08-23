OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On August 23rd, 1933, a hurricane barreled down on the resort town. Three days of heavy wind and rain lead to the creation of the inlet and in turn, the Ocean City we all know today.
It is almost hard to believe, because Ocean City's inlet is as synonymous with the town at the White Marlin Open, commercial fishing and tourism. But 90 years ago, the channel that connects the Assawoman Bay and Atlantic Ocean was formed.
Today, the waters in the inlet were fairly calm. Nine decades ago, however, roaring waters from the bay ripped through the town. In the waters path was a small fishing town consisting of seven camps and a railroad system.
Bunk Mann, a local historian, said that hurricane changed Ocean City forever.
"The storm wiped out the railroad, ended it forever, ended the pound fishing camps forever, but it was also probably in my opinion, the most important thing that ever happened in Ocean City," said Mann.
The most important, because of the way it changed the towns landscape. As recognizable as the inlet is for those visiting or living in Ocean City today, 90 years ago, the newly formed channel garnered hundreds of curious onlookers.
Christine Okerblom, curator at the Ocean City Live Saving Station Museum, showed two pictures to WBOC from the museums collection. One was one of the fishing camps after the hurricane struck. The other, an overhead shot of the bay waters rushing through town.
"Over here you have the bay water pushing into the Ocean," said Okerblom, moving her hand across the photograph.
That water rushing through town can be seen here, in a Youtube video posted by the museum. The video was captured in 1933. Assateague and Ocean City, prior to the storm, were connected. If there had never been separated?
“Assateague today, if it were still connected to Ocean City would be more of what you see today behind us, hotels, and bars and restaurants, t-shirt shops," said Mann.
Mann also said the commercial fishing industry, a backbone of Ocean City's economy, most likely would not exist if it wasn't for the inlet. One of Ocean City's calling cards wouldn't either.
"Ocean City is known as the White Marlin Capital of the world and without that inlet, Ocean City would not have that title," said Mann.
The economic benefit of the inlet can also not be oversold. Mann said by opening the doors to off-shore fishing, the town now brings in millions of dollars per year.
The inlet in Ocean City, formed by Mother Nature, and in turn, forming Ocean City as we know it today.