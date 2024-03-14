OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City has announced the launch of a brand new app to help neighbors and visitors track buses within the Resort Town, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, the app is called “OCMD Beach Bus” and allows tracking and real-time locations of the Coastal Highway Beach Bus and West Ocean City Park and Ride routes.
The Police Department says the app displays notifications, schedules, and real-time information for transit buses and will be particularly useful for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The new app can be accessed at the Ocean City Transportation RiderPortal website or can be downloaded from both iPhone and Android app stores.