OCEAN CITY, Md. - Maryland transportation officials and Ocean City leaders launched the 2026 Walk Smart, Drive Smart, Bike Smart campaign Thursday, urging drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders to stay alert as the resort prepares for summer crowds.
The campaign, announced at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, is aimed at reducing crashes and reminding visitors that traffic laws still apply while on vacation. Officials said the message is especially important in Ocean City, where the population can grow from about 6,900 people to more than 300,000 on summer weekends.
The campaign encourages pedestrians to use marked crosswalks, press crossing buttons, follow signals and make eye contact with drivers. Drivers are urged to slow down, stop for people in crosswalks, avoid distractions, drive sober and give bicyclists at least 3 feet of space when passing. Bicyclists are reminded to stop at red lights and stop signs, ride with traffic, avoid sidewalks and use lights after dark.
Mayor Rick Meehan said the campaign’s message has to be repeated each year as new visitors arrive and others return to town.
“We have new people coming to Ocean City all the time. We have to reinforce the message with those that are returning,” Meehan said. “And we have to make our residents aware and be our partners, as well as helping us get the word out. It’s all about public safety.”
This year’s campaign will include aerial banners, billboards, bus advertising, radio, print, social media and outreach to local businesses. It also features Cheswick the Crab, the campaign’s safety mascot.
Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said the timing is important as more vehicles, bicycles and scooters begin sharing Ocean City roads.
“Safety should be our number one priority while driving,” Nizer said. “We’re looking out for our vulnerable roadway users like those who are biking, pedestrians, people on scooters, everybody using our roadway. We need to look out for each other.”
Nizer also said the message carries added weight after two Maryland Department of Transportation workers, Robert Dempsey and Dipakkumar Patel, were recently killed while doing their jobs on the road.
“It can happen to anyone at any time,” Nizer said. “They’re both doing their job. They went to work like you or I do every day. They didn’t make it home.”
The State Highway Administration said it has made several safety upgrades along Coastal Highway in recent years, including nearly three miles of median fencing between Convention Center Drive and 62nd Street. Other improvements include enhanced LED lighting, updated crosswalks, sidewalk ramp reconstruction and refreshed crosswalks and stop bars.
Ocean City police said traffic safety will be a priority this summer through both education and enforcement, particularly for drivers, bicyclists and electric scooter riders.