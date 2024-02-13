OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Worcester County is gearing up to submit a comprehensive list of transportation projects to the Maryland Department of Transportation. The focus primarily revolves around crucial input from various towns, with Ocean City expressing a pressing need for additional lanes on Route 90.
For anyone heading to Ocean City, Route 90 plays a pivotal role, with approximately a 50/50 chance of utilization. The two-lane highway, frequented by travelers, locals, and emergency services, faces congestion challenges that can escalate swiftly, especially in the summer. Recognizing the urgency, Ocean City officials are advocating for an expansion by adding lanes on both sides of Route 90.
Terry McGean, Ocean City's City Manager, said the reasoning goes beyond getting people to the beach in a timely manner.
"That's one of our primary evacuation routes, and the longer it takes us to evacuate the city, the more danger we're in," said McGean.
The congestion on the two-lane highway also poses challenges for emergency services. Ocean City's Fire Chief Richard Bowers said it can cause delays when bringing people to Atlantic General Hospital or TidalHealth.
"It would help improve our time getting to the hospital but also improve our time returning." said Bowers.
Bowers also noted additional lanes would make it easier for the department to help neighboring communities, or vice versa.
"In particular Ocean Pines, they use the Route 90 corridor to come in and help us with a structure fire, a significant incident, an EMS incident, a crash, whatever the case may be," said Bowers.
In addition to the expansion of Route 90, Ocean City is advocating for the construction of a new drawbridge on Route 50.
"We'd like to see one that's taller, one that doesn't have to open as often," said McGean. "One of the prime causes of congestion in the downtown area and West Ocean City is when that bridge opens."
The town would also like Maryland's State Highway Administration to evaluate the left hand turn into the White Marlin Mall.
SHA has ruled out adding additional lanes for the entirety of Route 90 in the short term. They are working to expand Route 90 from 113 to Coastal Highway.