Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&