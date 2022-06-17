BERLIN, Md.- Authorities say an Ocean City man and the chief of the Princess Anne Police Department both suffered injuries in a crash that happened in Worcester County on Thursday morning.
Maryland State Police said that at around 10 a.m. Thursday, troopers from the MSP Berlin Barrack responded to a crash that occurred on MD 90 at US Route 113 in Berlin. According to a preliminary investigation, a white Lexus ES sedan, driven by Bruce Albany, 75, of Ocean City, Md., was traveling west on MD 90 and attempted to make a U-turn in front of an unmarked Princess Anne Police Department patrol vehicle, driven by Princess Anne Police Chief Robert Wink. Wink was traveling eastbound on Route 90 at the time of the incident, according to investigators.
Albany was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment. Wink was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment of his injuries.
Assistance at the scene was provided by the Showell Volunteer Fire Department, Ocean Pines EMS, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.